Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €68.50 ($80.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. Befesa has a 52-week low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

