BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $559,170.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

BGNE stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The stock had a trading volume of 74,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $32,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

