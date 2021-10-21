Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Achieves $50.43 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $6.67 or 0.00010655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,562,465 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

