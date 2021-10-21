Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.95

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.95 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 61,787 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £95.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.