Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $246.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.70 million and the lowest is $244.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,381,284. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.32. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

