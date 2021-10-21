Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $531.25 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.90.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.