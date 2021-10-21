Berenberg Bank Reiterates €44.50 Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €44.50 ($52.35) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €39.54 ($46.52) on Thursday. Talanx has a one year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a one year high of €39.72 ($46.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

