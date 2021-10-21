Berenberg Bank Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Hold

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

