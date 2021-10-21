Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $303,280.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

