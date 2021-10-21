Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.