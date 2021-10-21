Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWMX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

