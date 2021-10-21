Beyond Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197,329.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.59 million and $197,329.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

