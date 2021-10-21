Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Bezant has a market cap of $1.27 million and $119.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.