BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,312 ($30.21).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,003 ($26.17) on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £101.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

