BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $55.78

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.78, but opened at $53.55. BHP Group shares last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 43,788 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

