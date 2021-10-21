BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.01

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $55.95. BHP Group shares last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 36,988 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

