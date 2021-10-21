BiFi Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $277,956.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00096295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.53 or 0.00388802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00034395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

