Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

