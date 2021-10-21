BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,203 shares of company stock worth $25,875,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

BigCommerce stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.