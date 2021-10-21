Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.34

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.34 and last traded at $309.02, with a volume of 42472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -260.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $416,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.