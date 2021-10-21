Binamon (BMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.99 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Binamon has a market cap of $23.99 million and $8.14 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

