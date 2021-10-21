Bintex Futures Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,759.71 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $100,759.71 and $45,374.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

