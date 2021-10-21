Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $729.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $764.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $321.42 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.