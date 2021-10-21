Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIO opened at $747.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $773.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.61. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

