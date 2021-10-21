Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($2.84) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.93). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($13.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

