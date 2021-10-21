Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMRA opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

