BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.42. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 64,771 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

