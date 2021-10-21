Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.88 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $157.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000104 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,645,442 coins and its circulating supply is 22,494,128 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

