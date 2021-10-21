BitBall Hits One Day Volume of $2.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,275.78 or 1.00100112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00679573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004270 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

