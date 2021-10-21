BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Up 1.5% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $973,234.53 and approximately $100,113.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

