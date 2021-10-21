bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.3% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $883,356.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

