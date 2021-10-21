BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $19,904.22 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $19,904.22 and approximately $88.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

