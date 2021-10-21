Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

