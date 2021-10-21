Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $125,372.42 and $8,427.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00028165 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 196.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

