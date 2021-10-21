Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $70.66 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $74.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $70.66 or 0.00111676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00255591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00139912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

