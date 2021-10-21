Bitcoin Gold Price Up 3.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $72.23 or 0.00109717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $89.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00235166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00130958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002245 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

