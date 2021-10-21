Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0080 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $104,746.16 and approximately $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

