Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.46 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $12,827.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00242871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00111477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

