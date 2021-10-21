Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

