BitcoiNote (BTCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,102.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $41,772.83 and approximately $120,102.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,059,579 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

