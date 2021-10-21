Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.38 and approximately $145,231.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.08 or 0.99868914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00687214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004253 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

