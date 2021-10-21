Bitcoinus Market Cap Reaches $6,951.94 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,951.94 and approximately $157,537.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,911.48 or 1.00121869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.00716396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.