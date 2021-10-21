BitCore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,454.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. BitCore has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $369,454.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

