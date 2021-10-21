BitForex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. BitForex Token has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $299,638.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,379,258 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

