BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $415.28 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010783 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006024 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003305 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

