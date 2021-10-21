BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,069.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $4,069.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00434500 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,870,407 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

