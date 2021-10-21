Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $190,470.05 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00316019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

