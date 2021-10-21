BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,298 shares of company stock worth $6,204,484 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

