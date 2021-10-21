BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.81

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 10608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,298 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,484. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

