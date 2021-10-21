Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.91 and traded as high as C$4.37. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 119,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$252.17 million and a P/E ratio of 241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

